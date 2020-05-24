Yes, Indian Military Can Go the ‘Make in India’ Way – Just Not Yet

With the COVID-19 pandemic eviscerating the Indian economy, the government recently announced a stimulus which also contains a defence ‘Make in India’ (MII) package. The measures include:

increasing the FDI percentage in defence manufacturing a negative list for imported weapons separate budget for Indian-made military equipment corporatisation of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) reform of defence procurement

The ‘Make in India’ programme is primarily being impelled by the imperative to reduce arms import bills and ‘optimise’ defence expenditure – India’s FY2019 defence budget of USD 71.1 billion was the highest in South Asia and the third-highest in the world, and for the past five years, it has been the world’s second largest arms importer.

‘Make in India’ in Defence Sector: A ‘New’ Idea?

The ‘Make in India’ notion, however, is not new. In 1990, India had called for achieving 70 percent self-reliance in defence. PM Modi, in his first address from the Red Fort (15 August 2014), espoused a ‘Make in India’ package of ‘satellites to submarines’ – the Defence Production Policy of 2018 stipulates that by 2025, India must achieve self-reliance in producing major platforms, as also export arms worth USD 5 billion (FY2016 defence exports: Rs. 1,495 crore). But there are systemic reasons as to why the programme has not witnessed substantial traction, some of which have been already outlined in various publications.

Also Read: FM Declares Weapon Import Ban, Higher FDI in Defence Manufacturing

Challenges In Indigenous Defence Manufacturing

One of the elemental stumbling blocks in indigenous defence manufacturing is a failure to understand how a successful Military Industrial Complex (MIC) functions.

Major weapon platforms have a normal service life of about 40-50 years. Therefore, what we manufacture today, must remain combat-relevant in the decades ahead. But with technology advancing at an exponential rate and warfare evolving, many major platforms run the risk of becoming obsolete/‘senile’ in just a 2-3 decades. Therefore, evolving specifications of weapon systems and munitions requires two separate but interlinked processes, internal and external.

The internal process of the armed forces requires a stepped analysis:

A reasoned assessment of the future security environment and challenges likely to be faced by the nation

Evolution of a national security strategy. This should also indicate threats that could be managed politically/diplomatically, and which would require pure military solution(s)

The armed forces amplify what the nation would want as an integrated response if those threats manifest

Use the mooted response to develop war-fighting strategies

Develop Service-specific General Staff Policy Statement(s)/General Staff Qualitative Requirement(s) for military structures and weapon systems that allow implementation of the stated war-fighting strategies

Also Read: Rajnath Okays Rs 400 Cr Scheme to Boost Defence Manufacturing

Dire Need For Close Interaction Between Armed Forces, Scientific Community & ‘MIC’

Externally, there is a need for close interaction/dialogue between the armed forces, the scientific community and the MIC to refine the GSQRs (General Staff Qualitative Requirements), to define the MILSPECs (military standard) for each component, and then develop those weapon systems. This would entail discussions on (i) war-fighting tasks to be executed; (ii) manpower and training capabilities of the client Service; (iii) financial outlays available; (iv) capabilities of the industry; (v) technologies that can be delivered in coming years; and (vi) retrofitting with emergent technologies in the decades ahead.

In the absence of such interaction, particularly with foreign firms, and an environment of ‘everything is classified’ and bland RFPs (Request for Proposals), private defence companies, which at the very least need to break-even on costs, are often asked to manufacture ‘something inspirational’, after which the Armed Forces will ‘choose the best’. This lack of sustained dialogue is evident from just two examples:

MBT Arjun – the Indian Army changed the original QR about four times the Indian Army’s 2011 RFP for a Multi-Calibre Assault Rifle (MCAR)

Also Read: Defence Ministry Seals Rs 1200 cr Deal to Modernise 37 Airfields

What’s Coming in the Way of Military’s Demand for ‘GSQR Standards’ for Weaponry?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, while accepting the Indian military’s demand that weaponry must not fall short of GSQR standards, added that “GSQRs would be honoured, but the notified list of items can only be purchased from India.” The fact is that major platforms comprise hundreds of technologies and thousands of components manufactured to MILSPEC standards. A failure of one component can jeopardise an entire mission.

However, we still do not have an entire MIC ecosystem that combines government agencies, R&D, suppliers, component manufacturers, and technology adoption firms that integrate sub-systems into a working whole. This means we may still have to import critical components – which places a question mark on the negative list.

India’s Defence Sector Needs More Spending on R&D

We are importing modern weapons and munitions as they incorporate complex technologies. Technology upgradation can happen in two ways:

Story continues