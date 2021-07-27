Yediyurappa's Exit: Pradhan, Reddy to Meet Karnataka MLAs Today to Decide New CM

Following the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now launched a hunt for the new CM, with two central party observers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy scheduled to meet MLAs on Tuesday, 27 July.

Reddy and Pradhan, who will reach Bengaluru by 4 pm, will meet the party MLAs at Capitol Hotel at 7pm, sources told The Quint.

Speaking to the media, Reddy said that the MLAs will decide who the next chief minister will be.

"I will go to Bengaluru, a meeting will be held with all MLAs, things will be decided there," Reddy told the media.

The central BJP leadership has sprung into action after Yediyurappa's dramatic resignation on Monday on the occasion of his government completing two years of coming to power in the state.

Speaking to the media after tendering his resignation to Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot on Monday, Yediyurappa said that he was not pressurised to step down and will help the party return to power in the 2023 Assembly elections.

Also Read: Yediyurappa’s Achilles Heel: His Son BY Vijayendra

Deputy CM Post for Yediyurappa's Son?

Amid reports of a plum post for Yediyurappa's younger son BY Vijayendra being one of the conditions of his resignation, his elder son BY Raghavendra said that the party's decision can never be foretold.

"The BJP’s decisions can never be foretold. For example, Yogi Adityanath in Uttar Pradesh, Fadnavis in Maharashtra. Even Cabinet reshuffle was done based on several parameters. So it’s difficult to say," he said, adding that 'it’s too early to say'.

Asked about induction in the cabinet, Raghavendra said, "When Yediyurappa has no role in the cabinet, what are you asking about his children? Yediyurappa has said that he will be supporting the party in its way ahead. And he has no role in electoral politics. Pattu will decide each role."

Raghavendra further said that Yediyurappa had resolved to resign from the post two months ago.

Story continues

Also Read: BS Yediyurappa Resigns as Karnataka CM: His Successor Will Be Up Against History

The Contenders

Several names are doing the rounds as frontrunners to succeed Yediyurappa.

BJP’s Hubli-Dharwad MLA Arvind Bellad, the state’s Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, BJP’s National General Secretaries CT Ravi and BL Santhosh, and state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai are some of the names being considered for the post.

Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani even flew to Delhi a day ahead of Yediyurappa's exit, reportedly to meet top BJP leaders, a visit that his close aides said was 'due to personal reasons'.

Also Read: A Regimented Lot: Who in Yediyurappa’s Family Call the Shots?

. Read more on India by The Quint.Yediyurappa's Exit: Pradhan, Reddy to Meet Karnataka MLAs Today to Decide New CMA Regimented Lot: Who in Yediyurappa’s Family Call the Shots? . Read more on India by The Quint.