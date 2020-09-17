Yediyurappa participates in 'Kalayan Karnataka' festival celebrations

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], September 17 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa participated in "Kalayan Karnataka" festival celebration here on Thursday.

He first garlanded the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at SVP Chowk in the city and later hoisted the national flag at DRA ground in Kalaburagi city.

Speaking on the occasion, Yediyurappa said, "I will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow, and discuss various developmental projects of the state." (ANI)

