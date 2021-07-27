Yediyurappa, BJP Leaders Congratulate Basavaraj Bommai; 'Confident You Will Fulfil People's Aspirations' Says BSY

Wishes have started pouring in for Basavaraj Bommai, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka. BS Yediyurappa, who resigned from the post after an emotional speech on Monday, said he was confident that Bommai will lead Karnataka in the path of development and fulfill the aspirations of the people of the state.

BL Santhosh, who was also a frontrunner for the position of CM, called Bommai a “seasoned politician.”

Vijayendra Yediyurappa, Vice President of Karnataka BJP and former CM’s son, congratulated Bommai and said that Karnataka will scale to great heights under his leadership.

National Secretary of BJP, Sunil Deodhar, expressed his hearty congratulations.

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and Development Of North Eastern Region, called on the Governor of the state along with former CM Yediyurappa, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after Bommai’s appointment.

