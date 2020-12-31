Yearender 2020: From Pranab Mukherjee, Sushant Singh Rajput to Diego Maradona, prominent personalities who passed away this year

The year 2020 was dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic which saw millions of people around the world losing their livelihoods, and often their lives. Apart from them, the world also lost some of the most influential and celebrated people due to a variety of reasons. From politicians to sportspersons, authors, musicians and actors, the year 2020 saw some of the biggest stars departing the world.

In January, news broke of both American professional basketball player Kobe Bryant and celebrated author Mary Higgins Clark passing away. The celebrated sports star died when the helicopter, flying him, and seven others, including his daughter, slammed into a hillside outside Los Angeles on 26 January.

Mary Higgins Clark breathed her last at the age of 92 on 31 January in Naples, Florida, of natural causes.

February saw celebrated Bengali actor and former All India Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal passing away after a cardiac arrest. Legendary actor Kirk Douglas, who was known for films like Spartacus and Lust for Life, passed away at the ripe old age of 103 as well>.

In the month of March, legendary footballer PK Banerjee, who was suffering from respiratory problems due to pneumonia passed away, while the world also saw former UN Chief Javier Perez de Cuellar's death as well.

April saw three deaths that shook the world. Veteran star Rishi Kapoor passed away after a prolonged battle with cancer, while the versatile Irrfan Khan, known for his varied portrayals and nuanced performances too breathed his last. The actor was suffering from colon cancer. April also saw the death of legendary footballer Chuni Goswami.

Renowned astrologer Bejan Daruwalla passed away in May at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. The month also saw music composer Wajid Khan passing away due to kidney ailments.

The biggest news in June was the untimely demise of popular actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Kannada film actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died due to a cardiac arrest as well.

Story continues

June also saw the death of filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, who was best known for Choti Si Baat, Rajnigandha and Baaton Baaton Mein.

Choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last in July. Veteran actor Jagdeep had appeared in more than 400 films but is best known for his role as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay.

The month of August saw Rajya Sabha member and former leader of Samajwadi Party, Amar Singh pass away from kidney ailments. He was undergoing treatment in Singapore. Renowned poet and lyricist Rahat Indori passed away in August as well.

August saw two more notable deaths. One was legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, while the second was former president Pranab Mukherjee.

In September, veteran politician Jaswant Singh breathed his last. The month also saw Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away after cardiac arrest. Another shocker was the demise of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. He was 74 and had contracted the coronavirus. US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who became the court's second female justice. Known for being a towering women's rights champion, she passed away at the age of 87.

October saw the world lose its favourite James Bond, as Sir Sean Connery breathed his last. He died in his sleep while in the Bahamas. He was 90.

Bengali actor and thespian Soumitra Chatterjee passed away in the month of November. He had been tested positive for COVID-19 after which he was hospitalised and was 'critical'. The legendary actor was felicitated with the Padma Bhushan, Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Sangeet Natak Akademi Award, besides winning three National Film Awards. He was also conferred with France's highest civilian award, Ordre des Arts et des Lettres.

Football fans were left in shock when Argentine football player Maradona bid adieu to the world on 26 November 2020. He was 60. The player died of a heart attack. Earlier in the month, Maradona had undergone brain surgery.

Also See: Year in Review 2020: A visual look back at sport and life of athletes in year defined by COVID-19

Sports deaths in 2020: Diego Maradona mourned, Kobe Bryant suffers tragic end

Year in Review 2020, best sports quotes: Naomi Osaka, Pele, Michael Holding, Vikas Krishan and more

Read more on India by Firstpost.