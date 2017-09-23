Yasmin Karachiwala opens gym franchise in Dhaka

Dhaka, Sep 23 (IANS) Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, who has trained Bollywood celebrities like Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, launched a gym franchise of her fitness studio "Body Image" in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Saturday.

"Everyone deserves to be fit and Pilates can be practiced by anyone from the age of 10 to 100. It is my dream to open a Pilates studio in as many cities as I can reach out to," Karachiwala said in a statement.

Karachiwala is a certified personal trainer and a BASI, Balanced Body and Fletcher and certified Pilates instructor. She is also a Balanced Body Master Pilates instructor who conducts Pilates Teacher Training Programmes.

She has also trained Preity Zinta, Bipasha Basu, Huma Qureshi and Kriti Sanon among others.

