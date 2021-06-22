Yashwant Sinha, Omar Abdullah at Pawar’s Residence for Oppn Meet

Several Opposition leaders, including TMC’s Yashwant Sinha, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary and CPI MP Binoy Viswam, reached the residence of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, for a meeting on Tuesday, 22 June.

Pawar is hosting a meeting of Sinha’s ‘Rashtra Manch,’ a political action group set up in 2018. An invitation was sent to leaders of Opposition parties for the meeting on Monday saying, “Sharad Pawarji and Shri Yashwant Sinhaji are co-chairing a discussion on the present national scenario.”

Earlier, on Monday, Pawar had held a meeting with political strategist Prashant Kishor for the second time in two weeks.

However, ahead of the meeting, speculation about a ‘Third Front’ were dismissed, including by Kishor.

Among the eminent personalities attending the meeting is poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar. Arriving at Pawar's residence, CPI’s Viswan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “It is a platform of all secular, democratic Left forces against a most hated government that has failed. The country needs a change. The people are up for a change.”

(With inputs from ANI.)

