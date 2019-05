Former union minister Yashwant Sinha and wife Nilima Sinha arrived at a polling booth to cast vote for Lok Sabha elections 2019. His son and union minister Jayant Sinha is contesting against Congress' Gopal Sahu and Communist Party of India (CPI)'s Bhubneshwar Prasad Mehta from the constituency. Election is underway in 51 parliamentary constituencies across 7 states for 5th phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019.