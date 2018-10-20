Yamuna pollution woes increase with the conclusion of Durga idol immersion

After the conclusion of the 10-day celebrations of Durga Puja in New Delhi, the immersion of idols of goddess Durga started on Friday in the national capital's only river body, Yamuna. Hundreds of devotees gathered on the banks of river Yamuna near ITO after Vijay Dashami for immersion procession. The banks of the river Yamuna were seen in an erratic condition after the immersion concluded. The second largest river in India, the Yamuna which is also the second most polluted river after the Ganges, every year see's increase in pollution after festivities. First, Ganesh Chaturthi and then Durga Puja added to the mess of the river. In 2015, National Green Tribunal (NGT) had banned immersion of idols made of non-biodegradable material like quick-setting gypsum plaster, also known as Plaster of Paris, or plastic in the Yamuna river, however, making of idols in the industrial scale reportedly make idols from Plaster of Paris which takes years to dissolve and paint which consist of heavy metals such as mercury, cadmium and lead. Around 19 drains open into the Yamuna in Delhi. Industrial wastes also find their way into the river from large industrial units. Although Delhi constitutes just 2% of the catchment area of the Yamuna, it contributes to 80% of the total pollution of the river.