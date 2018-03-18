Yamuna Expressway accident: 3 AIIMS doctors killed, 4 injured

Three doctors working with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) were killed and four others injured in an accident Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. The doctors were going to Agra through Yamuna Expressway near Mathura where they met with an accident. The police official said, "The doctors were from emergency medicine department. They were going for birthday celebrations of one of these doctors who is a senior. Three people died on spot. One of them is seriously injured, while the rest have sustained minor injuries. They have been referred to AIIMS."