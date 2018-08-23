Yami to host party at LFW

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam, who now sports chic short hair, is set to host a party at the Lakme Fashion Week.

The celebration for fashion houses, bloggers and influencers, will be to promote an international urban street wear brand that uses British, American and Japanese influences in its clothing. It will be on Saturday.

Yami, who is looking forward to her film "Batti Gul Meter Chalu", said in a statement: Fashion is about trying new things. This party is the perfect opportunity for mixing fashion, experimentation and fashion experts and bringing them under one roof to understand the brand."

She is looking forward to interact with people who understand fashion and create it.

-*-

'Sawarne lage' easy on the ear: Kritika

Actress Kritika Kamra says the song titled "Sawarne lage" from her forthcoming film "Mitron" is beautiful and easy on the ear.

Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Tanishk Bagchi, the song is picturised on Kritika. Sony Music released the song on Thursday.

"This album has every song that I love but 'Sawarne lage' will get an extra like from me. It's so beautiful and easy on the ear," Kritika said in a statement.

Bagchi shared that he had to create a sound that fans will instantly love. "I dedicate this to my fans who have been wanting to hear my original sound," said the composer, who has also worked on the recreated versions of songs like "Tu cheez badi", "Tamma tamma loge" and "Humma humma".

"Mitron" will release on September 14.

-*-

Why Kriti agreed for 'Aao kabhi haveli pe'

Actress Kriti Sanon is happy to be part of the "Aao kabhi haveli pe" song of the film "Stree". She says she accepted it because of the iconic line and the interesting twist to it.

The story of the film, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, revolves around a ghost and a few people around her. Presented by Dinesh Vijan and a Maddock Films production in association with D2r films and Jio Studios, "Stree" will release on August 31.

"When Dinoo shared the idea of the song with me I instantly agreed to be a part of the music video. 'Aao kabhi haveli pe' is an iconic line, an interesting song with an even better video," Kriti said in a statement to IANS.

"I had a really great time shooting with Raj and Badshah. I loved the quirky choreography done by Ruel. Its a very different form for me -- Dancehall with a mix of hip hop, locking popping and a lot more. I hope everyone enjoy the song as much as we did while shooting it," she added.

Kriti launched the song on Thursday here in the presence of Rajkummar and Vijan.

-*-

When Tathastu met Pranab Mukherjee

Child actor Tathastu is happy that he got a chance to meet former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Tathastu, who is excited about his film "Halkaa", met Mukherjee earlier this month.

"I am glad that I got an opportunity to meet the former president of India Pranab Mukherjee sir and seek his blessings for the role," Tathastu said in a statement to IANS.

"I hope to receive the same support and love from everyone," he added.

"Halkaa" is a take on a slum child's heroism, aspirations and dreams. The child protagonist, Pichku essayed by Tathastu, fights for the basic problem that he faces everyday -- like defecating in the open, amongst other issues. It is his dream to make a toilet of his own where he can enjoy his privacy.

The film features Ranvir Shorey and Paoli Dam. It is in sync with the Swachh Bharat Mission and supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Presented by the Shiv Nadar Foundation and produced by Roshni Nadar Malhotra in association with Akshay Parija and Nila Madhab Panda, "Halkaa" will release on September 7.

--IANS

nn/rb/sed