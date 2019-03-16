Yami Gautam set to promote Zumba

Mumbai, March 16 (IANS) Actress Yami Gautam has collaborated with Zumba expert Gina Grant to promote the fun fitness programme.

They are creating some content together, and it will be released soon.

Yami said in a statement: "I'm very excited to promote this amazing way to keep fit. Zumba is loved world over and to bring it to India in this big way is what got me to come on board. I have always loved experimenting with different ways to find fun in my own personal fitness regime and Zumba combines the aesthetics of fitness with dance.

"This breaks away from the monotony of gyms and regular workout. I am looking forward to work with Gina Grant. She is a world renowned expert and has worked with some great names in the West. Together we are looking forward to shake a leg and show the people the fun activity that Zumba is."

The actress last featured on the big screen in "Uri: The Surgical Strike".

