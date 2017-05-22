Yamaha registers 500th victory in motorsports

New Delhi, May 22 (IANS) An intense race at Le Mans in France saw Maverick Vinales (25 titles) emerge victorious as Yamaha is crowned with the 500th win in the history of motorsports.

With the French GP rising to an incredible climax, Yamaha teammates Valentino Rossi (46) and Viñales (25) were locked head-to-head on the final lap on Sunday. Yamaha announced the extraordinary 500th win in the Grand Prix.

Yamaha, citing official statistics, said in a statement that it secured victories in the 125cc (47 wins), 250cc (165 wins), 350cc (63 wins), 500cc (120 wins), and MotoGP class (105 wins), adding up to 500 Grand Prix wins in total.

Out of all Yamaha riders, current MotoGP class racer Valentino Rossi is the biggest achiever. His love story with the YZR-M1 has been going strong for many years and has resulted in 55 wins to date.

Teammate Viñales has only been competing as part of the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Team for five races, but has established an impressive 60 per cent victory rate on the Yamaha, thanks to his wins in Qatar, Argentina and France.

--IANS

