Yamaha launches YZF-R3 at Auto Expo 2018

Japan's second-largest motorcycle maker, Yamaha launched its new BS-IV emission norms compliant YZF-R3 sports bike at India's binennial auto show near New Delhi on Friday. Bollywood actor John Abraham, Yamaha's face in India, attended the launch at the opening day of Auto Expo 2018 in the satellite city of Greater Noida. Yamaha had pulled YZF-R3 out of the Indian market in April 2017. Priced at nearly rupees 3.48,000, the Yamaha YZF-R3 offers dual channel ABS (anti-lock braking system) as standard, with the engine being paired to a 6-speed gearbox.