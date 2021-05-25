Yaas to intensify into 'very severe' cyclonic storm in next 12 hrs, says IMD; Odisha, Bengal evacuate lakhs

Severe cyclonic storm Yaas will intensify further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Tuesday. Yaas will continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach northwest Bay of Bengal near the north Odisha coast very close to Dhamra port by the early morning of 26 May, IMD added.

The cyclonic storm is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island close to north of Dhamra and south of Balasore and make landfall around noon on 26 May (Wednesday), the weather agency further stated.

The Met department has said that the cyclone can possess a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting up to 185 kmph.

National Disaster Response Force Director General SN Pradhan told ANI that the windspeed is likely to increase from today evening and will further go up from 160 kmph to 185 kmph on Wednesday.

Cyclone Yaas has turned into a severe cyclonic storm with wind speed expected to increase by evening. It will further go up from160-185 km/h tomorrow. NDRF has about 115 teams deployed in 5 states and 1 UT including 52 in Odisha & 45 in West Bengal: NDRF DG SN Pradhan

Yaas is the second cyclone to hit the country in ten days after Cyclone Tauktae slammed into the coast of western India last week.

Places likely to be affected, preparedness measures

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik sent Minister of State for Home, DS Mishra to Balasore to monitor the situation in the northern parts of the state. Official sources said that the evacuation process is underway in full swing in the coastal districts. The evacuation of people is being carried out keeping in view the IMD's warning of a tidal surge of around 2-4.5 metres during the landfall.

Speaking to PTI, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said Chandbali in Odisha is likely to witness the maximum damage. "Rain has already started and will continue. Wind speeds in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts will reach around 80 kmph by midnight," he said. He said the impact will be severe for six hours before and after the landfall.

"Big trees and electric poles may get uprooted. Chandbali is likely to witness the maximum damage due to the cyclone," Mohapatra said.

Odisha special relief commissioner PK Jena told PTI that Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak and Balasore districts are in the high-risk zone while the impact of Cyclone Yaas will also be felt in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundergarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, and parts of Puri and Khurda districts. He said large-scale destruction is anticipated in the coastal region during the landfall.

"We have started preparation accordingly after the IMD predicted that the cyclone will hit the coast anywhere near Bhitarkanika, Dhamra and Chandbali," Jena said.

The Odisha special relief commissioner also said that over 2.10 lakh people residing in kutcha houses in low-lying areas have been moved to cyclone shelters. The highest number of evacuees are from Balasoredistrict (74,132), followed by Bhadrak (73,103). Evacuation of people is also underway in Cuttack, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Khurda, Jagastinghpur, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Puri and Angul districts, he said.

Around 5,000 pregnant women expecting delivery by 1 June have also been admitted to hospitals, a health official said. Also, 404 rescue teams including 52 from the NDRF, 60 from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), 205 fire service teams and 86 groups of tree-cutters have been deployed in the vulnerable districts, he said.

Around 50 mm rainfall has been recorded across all the 30 districts since Monday night, with Jagatsinghpur receiving the maximum downpour, Jena said. He said over 10,000 Energy Department employees have been deployed in the vulnerable districts to restore power and 2,000 more will reach by Tuesday night.

Jajpur district administration has prohibited the movement of vehicles, barring the emergency ones, on National Highway 16 from Chandikhole to Balasore from Tuesday midnight till landfall, Collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore said.

'No possibility of Amphan-like situation in Kolkata'

In Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she has spoken to all DMs and will stay in Nabanna tonight to monitor the situation closely.

I have spoken to all the DMs on #CycloneYaas. I will stay in Nabanna tonight. I will monitor the situation closely: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said over 9 lakh people have been safely evacuated in Bengal.

Sanjib Bandopadhyay, the Deputy Director of the Regional Meteorological Centre in Kolkata said there is no possibility of an Amphan-like situation in the eastern metropolis. The city was severely affected due to the impact of the super-cyclone last year.

He said Kolkata will experience a maximum windspeed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during landfall. The weather agency advised fishermen against venturing out into the sea till further information.

It warned of destruction to thatched houses, extensive damage to kutcha dwellings and some damage to pucca buildings in coastal and adjoining interior districts of West Bengal.

The MeT Department also warned of bending or uprooting of electric poles and disruption of railway services due to snapping of power lines and signalling systems. The South Eastern Railways has announced the cancellation of several passenger special trains till Wednesday.

The irrigation department on Tuesday said it is fully prepared:

WB | Irrigation dept is fully prepared. CM Mamata Banerjee has ordered all departments to stay alert for #CycloneYaas. This is not the first time we're facing a cyclone. Houses, where water has entered, will be renovated: Irrigation and Waterways Minister Soumen Kumar Mahapatra

The defence ministry said seven integrated Cyclone Relief Columns of Indian Army, comprising specialised personnel with associated equipment and inflatable boats have been deployed.

Nine cyclone relief columns have been positioned at Purulia, Jhargram, Birbhum, Bardhaman, West Midnapur, Howrah, Hoogly, Nadia, 24 Parganas North and South, the ministry added.

Cyclone Yaas to hit Jharkhand as well

Meanwhile, Jharkhand has evacuated people from vulnerable areas in East and West Singhbhum districts near the borders of WestBengal and Odisha and moved them to safety, a senior official said.

The cyclone is likely to hit the Kolhan division comprising East and West Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharsawan districts, besides Bokaro and Khunti, Disaster Management Secretary Amitabh Kaushal told PTI.

Kaushal said eight NDRF teams have been deployed in areas of the Kolhan division bordering the two neighbouring states. Hospitals have been asked to ensure alternate arrangements for electricity, oxygen and other essential supplies.

Officials concerned have been told to ensure restoration of water and power supply at the earliest. Director General of Police Neeraj Sinha said the police machinery is also ready to deal with any exigency.

"This is the first time in the history of Jharkhand that it is facing such a severe cyclonic storm. We are ready to deal with its impact," he said. IMD senior scientist Dr RK Jenamani said that Jharkhand is likely to witness wind speeds of up to 110-120kmph.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a high-level meeting reviewed the preparedness of the state and asked officials to be on high alert to deal with the situation and act on a war-footing.

State capital Ranchi is likely to be lashed with heavy rainfall.

"The state has deployed eight units of the NDRF in areas likely to be affected by the cyclone.... The cyclone is likely to severely impact Kolhan division that comprises East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharsawan. Bokaro and Khunti are also likely to be severely impacted... All those in thatched houses and huts in bordering areas with West Bengal and Odisha are being shifted to shelter homes," Secretary, Disaster Management Department, Amitabh Kaushal told PTI.

Kaushal said eight teams from NDRF have been deployed in areas like East Singhbhum, Saraikela and Kharsawan bordering West Bengal and Odisha.

"All necessary efforts are being made to ensure zero loss of life due to the cyclone," he said.

NDRF deputes highest-ever number of teams for Odisha, Bengal

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked its highest-ever number of teams for deployment in Odisha and West Bengal to undertake relief and rescue operations during cyclone Yaas, Pradhan said on Tuesday.

The NDRF DG added that according to reports received from the state governments, more than 8 lakh people have been evacuated to safety in West Bengal, the same figures for Odisha were over 2 lakh locals.

The federal contingency force has committed a total of 113 teams for deployment in five states and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands which are expected to be affected by the cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal. Out of these, 104 teams are deployed on ground while nine have been kept on "high alert" in these states, an NDRF spokesperson said.

Among the teams deployed, the highest number of 52 teams are designated for Odisha followed by 45 teams for West Bengal. The rest of the teams are being stationed in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, the spokesperson said.

Pradhan said that this was the "highest ever" commitment of his teams in Odisha and West Bengal.

He said in Odisha, the previous record was of 50 teams that were deployed during Cyclone Fani in 2019 while in West Bengal the highest deputation was of 30 teams during Cyclone Amphan that hit its coast last year.

Each NDRF team has 47 personnel who are equipped with tree and pole cutters, communication gadgets, inflatable boats and basic medical aid.

"All this has happened because as an extra measure of precaution and preparation as the Central and state governments, on the basis of lessons learnt from earlier cyclones including the recent Tauktae, are very focussed on minimising damage to life and property and targeting zero casualty," Pradhan said.

"There was agreement on this in meetings chaired by the prime minister, the home minister, the cabinet secretary and the home secretary on Yaas and states were in agreement," he said in a video message issued just after 6 pm.

"It is hoped that the efforts of state government and district administration will not flag and we will be able to ensure minimal casualties and minimum damage to property," he said.

Vessels moved, oil and gas installations in survival mode

Ships at anchorage have been asked to move to a safer area in the sea while oil and gas installations will go into ''survival'' mode as they brace for cyclone Yaas to make landfall at north Odisha-West Bengal coast. A major contingency plan has been put in place to mitigate the impact of the cyclone on oil and gas installations, an official statement said.

Odisha coast has two major ports at Dhamra and Paradip and a huge oil refinery at Paradip. West Bengal hosts a major port at Haldia. Oil and gas exploration and production installations are designed to withstand cyclones. There are also smaller ports along the coast.

Railways moves 680 tonnes of oxygen from Odisha, West Bengal, J'khand

Indian Railways moved 680 tonnes of oxygen from Odisha, West Bengal, and Jharkhand in the last 12 hours in anticipation of Cyclone Yaas, the national transporter said on Tuesday.

Oxygen Expresses moved 680 tonnes of oxygen relief from Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand in the last 12 hours before the cyclone gets stronger. Eight Oxygen Expresses have moved from the region, a statement from the Railways said.

The country's major liquid medical oxygen (LMO) generation plants are based in this region and are now proving to be the source of the life-saving gas for other states for supply to hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

So far, the Railways has delivered more than 17,239 tonnes of LMO in more than 1,042 tankers to 14 states since it started operations last month.

Providing relief to oxygen-starved states, so far, 263 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey while two more loaded trains with more than 134 tonnes of LMO in eight tankers are currently on the run.

Amongst the southern states, delivery of LMO to Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana crossed 1,000 tonnes each via the Oxygen Express trains.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Express trains reached out to 14 states " Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Assam.

Till the time of this report, 614 tonnes of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,649 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 633 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 4,820 tonnes in Delhi, 1,911 tonnes in Haryana, 98 tonnes in Rajasthan, 1,421 tonnes in Karnataka, 320 tonnes in Uttarakhand, 1,099 tonnes in Tamil Nadu, 886 tonnes in Andhra Pradesh, 225 tonnes in Punjab, 246 tonnes in Kerala, 1,029 tonnes in Telangana, and 80 tonnes in Assam.

