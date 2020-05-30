Y1 NM2.0: Strengthening rural India, empowering urban India

As the world and India continue its fight against the China originated global CoVid19 pandemic, we also mark the completion of the 1st year of the second term of Narendra Modi government.

May30th, 2019 Narendra Modi was sworn in for his second term as Prime Minister. He had won a tremendous unprecedented mandate, the most decisive one by any leader in recent history, an absolute majority for a leader and political party after almost 3 decades. This popular vote after 61crore peoples cast their vote, was a vindication of his first 5 years of determined hard working leadership and was even more satisfying for his supporters because his record popularity was achieved despite a vicious campaign of lies and calumny launched against him by a motley crew of Delhi Elite and various opposition parties.

The people of Karnataka responded massively with the BJP sweeping 25 seats out of 28. Similar stories were played out in most states as people voted strongly for our PM and massively rejected the politics of divisiveness and lies that Congress and its allies represented.

He started his second term with clear purpose -In that first session President outlining the goals of the Government said

"This New India's vision is motivated by the noble thoughts of Shri Narayana Guru Kerala's great spiritual figure, social reformer and poet:

"Jaati-Bhedam Mat-Dwesham AdumIlladey Sarvrum

Sodar-tvain Vaadunn Matrukasthan Maanit"

That is, an ideal place is one where people live like brothers free from the discrimination of caste and religion.

On this path of a New India, the rural India will be strong and urban India will also be empowered;

On this path of a New India, the entrepreneurial India will attain new heights and the dreams of young India will also be fulfilled;

On this path of a New India, all systems will be transparent and the prestige of honest countrymen will increase further;

On this path of a New India, infrastructure for the 21st century will be built and all resources for creation of a powerful India will be mobilised."

Narendra Modi delivered in this one year, what most Governments weren't able to do for decades - From abolishing Art370, new State of Ladakh, Citizens Amendment Act, Amicable resolution of Ram Mandir, Decriminalizing Company act, Amendments to IBC, Continuing the tough Anti-Terror approach, Historic summit with US President et - the Narendra Modi govt wasted no time in delivering on his commitments to the people of India. On the Economy front, the FDI into the Economy this year surpassed even the last year with almost $50Bln USD

However, the Global Coronavirus pandemic emerging in the first year of this new decade has taken center stage for his leadership. It continues to be an unprecedented challenge for Government and the people. The unforeseen and unprecedented Pandemic has put paid at least temporarily to the Economic progress that was made for the last 5 and half years. The shock on the people and Economy has been severe.

