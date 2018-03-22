XXI Commonwealth Games: Hope India would win more medal in Australia, says Kiren Rijiju

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju addressed ceremony of the Indian contingent for XXI Commonwealth Games 2018. On the occasion Kiren Rijiju said, "I have full confidence that India would win more medals in Australia than last time in Glasgow and would make us proud." The event was organised by the Indian Olympic Association. The Indian contingent would leave for the Gold Coast Games, which starts on April 4 in Australia.