Xiaomi Mi TV 4, Mi TV 4A up for Flash Sale today via Flipkart, Mi.com

Xiaomi Mi TV 4 and Mi TV 4A models will be up for flash sale in India on Friday. The flash sale will start at 12pm IST on Flipkart and the official Xiaomi website. Buyers can also head to Mi Home stores to snag a unit. Xiaomi TVs offer over 500,000 hours of content, of which 80 percent will be free content from its partners like Hotstar, Voot, Voot Kids, Sony Liv, Hungama Play, Zee5, Sun NXT, ALT Balaji, Viu, TVF, and Flickstree.