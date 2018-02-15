Xiaomi launches world's thinnest LED TV in India

Smartphone and gadget maker Xiaomi announced the launch of the Mi TV and Redmi Note 5 Pro in India. Mi TV is making its way outside of China for the first time ever. Mi LED Smart TV 4 138.8 cm (55) is the world's thinnest LED TV at just 4.9mm with a frameless display design and comes with an intelligent content-first PatchWall software completely redesigned from the ground up for India, starting from Rs. 39,999. Redmi Note 5 Pro is the world's first Smartphone to feature the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC. It features Qualcomm Kryo cores which are typically only seen on the flagship-grade Snapdragon 800-series of SoCs. It also features eight Kryo 260 cores, Adreno 509 GPU, and up to 6GB of DDR4X RAM.