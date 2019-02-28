Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 7 series in India

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Thursday refreshed the Redmi Note line-up in India with the launch of Redmi Note 7 Pro and Redmi Note 7 in the affordable segment.

The Redmi Note 7 Pro will be available for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB+128GB variant starting on March 13 via Mi.com, Flipkart and Mi Home stores, Xiaomi said.

Redmi Note 7 will be available on the same platforms for Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 11,999 for the 4GB+64GB variant starting March 6, it added.

Xiaomi, which grabbed the highest share in the India smartphone market in 2018 with its low-cost phones, debuted the Redmi Note line-up in India in 2014.

"The Redmi Note 7 series is a remarkable addition to our Redmi Note line," said Manu Jain, Managing Director, Xiaomi India,

Equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, the Redmi Note 7 Pro features a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP front camera.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, Redmi Note 7 features a 12MP+2MP dual rear camera setup and a 13MP front camera.

With both the front and rear covered in Corning Gorilla Glass 5, the Redmi Note 7 series has a dot notch display, measuring 6.3 inches.

--IANS

gb/mr