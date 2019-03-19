Xiaomi launches 7th manufacturing plant in India

New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi on Tuesday announced a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, making it the company's seventh such plant in the country.

The manufacturing plant was launched in partnership with Flex Ltd.

"We are delighted to announce our new smartphone manufacturing partnership with Flex Ltd. In line with our sincere commitment to Make in India, this new association will further drive our localization efforts," Muralikrishnan B, Chief Operating Officer, Xiaomi India, told reporters here.

The seven smartphone manufacturing plants of Xiaomi are spread across four campuses in partnership with Foxconn, Flex and Hipad.

With the new plant, Xiaomi said it now has a combined manufacturing capacity of up to three smartphones per second during operating hours.

