Xiaomi India introduces Mi Bunny service on WhatsApp

Xiaomi India announced a subscription-based service on WhatsApp called Mi Bunny on Monday. With this new service, Xiaomi users will be able to receive updates, news about new product launches, etc from the company. Customers can also use the advanced service to raise their support requests. The company announced about the same on its Mi Forum in India. Xiaomi is not the first player to introduce a service for WhatsApp. BookMyShow, Netflix, MakeMyTrip are all available on WhatsApp. How will it work? Users will have to add +917760944500 to their contacts list first. After this, the user will have to open WhatsApp and text Xiaomi, and they will get a welcome message from the company. Users can also text their name and city to Xiaomi's WhatsApp account and they will get notifications of Mi events in their city in the future. Xiaomi's Mi Bunny service is still in beta testing mode. The company will add more features and functionalities soon. Xiaomi says that a user's name, contact number, and location will not be accessible to third-party services. WhatsApp says all messages and calls done with business accounts are also end-to-end encrypted.