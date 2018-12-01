Xi, Putin, Modi agree to increase trilateral cooperation

Buenos Aires, Dec 1 (IANS) Leaders of India, China and Russia at a trilateral meeting held here had an in-depth exchange of views on expanding mutual cooperation in international forums and to encourage greater interaction among the three countries under new circumstances.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Friday agreed on the importance of reform and strengthening of multilateral institutions which have benefitted the world, including the UN, World Trade Organisation (WTO) and well-established as well as new global financial institutions, a statement from the External Affairs Ministry said.

They underscored the benefits of a multilateral trading system and an open world economy for global growth and prosperity.

Calling it an excellent meeting, Modi said a wide range of subjects were discussed which would further cement the friendship between the three nations and enhance world peace.

The three leaders agreed to have regular consultations at all levels to jointly promote international and regional peace and stability, to strengthen cooperation through BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and East Asia Summit (EAS) mechanisms, to address global challenges such as terrorism and climate change, and to encourage peaceful resolution of all differences.

They also acknowledged the importance of cooperation in Russia-India-China format and agreed to hold further such trilateral meetings on multilateral occasions, the Ministry said.

On the sideline of G-20 Summit here, US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister also held a trilateral meeting, the first ever of its kind.

