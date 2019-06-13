Xi Jinping likely to visit India this year for informal summit: MEA

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi held bilateral discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, the former invited the Chinese leader for a Wuhan-like informal summit to India later this year for which Jinping expressed his "readiness", Ministry of Foreign Affairs told reporters in Kyrgyzstan capital. "Prime Minister welcomed him (Xi Jinping) to India for next informal summit. President Xi Jinping confirmed his readiness to visit India this year," said Vijay Gokhale, Foreign Secretary, MEA. PM Modi had held delegation-level talks with the Chinese President on the sidelines of two-day SCO Summit.