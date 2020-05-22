As Xi Jinping escalates border crisis to divert attention from China's economic woes, India should steer clear of missteps in 1962 at Galwan Post

Five thousand five hundred metres above sea level, the Indian Air Force Mi4 medium-lift helicopter fought its way over the great ice sheets shrouding Ladakh, its single radial engine rendered asthmatic by altitudes its Soviet designers had never designed it to perform. Evading bursts of small-arms fire sent their way by People's Liberation Army patrols perched along the Galwan river, the pilots slowly made their way to the Indian Army's eastern-most outpost in Ladakh.

There was, the pilots would report that morning of 21 October, 1962, no sign of life: Galwan Post, India's most remote outpost in Ladakh, had been obliterated.

Fifty-eight years on, PLA and Indian Army troops have again faced off at exactly that same place, where 68 soldiers of the 5th Battalion of the Jat Regiment"with no artillery or air support; short of ammunition, fuel and food"held off almost an entire PLA Battalion, knowing there was no hope of either reinforcement or escape.

Galwan Post wasn't just a military tragedy: its loss, India's official history of the 1962 war records "demolished the assumptions that were the foundation of the Forward Policy", the government's strategy on China. Those misjudgments and missteps are now relevant as never before.

§

Exactly three years, to the date, before the battle of Galwan Post, Deputy Superintendent of Police Karan Singh had headed out into the Chang Chengmo river valley, running parallel to the Galwan to its south, searching for a group of three officers who had gone missing on patrol. His patrol was ambushed by the PLA near the Kongka pass; nine Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were killed. Beijing's message was clear: it was drawing what it claimed to be the border with India in blood.

640 Siachen More

The Kongka clash of 1959 was, in fact, the beginning of the war of 1962. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's suggestions that both sides withdraw their posts and territories behind the boundary-lines they had exchanged in 1956 went nowhere.

Few military cards were held by India. The newly independent country, yet to begin significant industrialisation or even to recover from the desolation of Partition, simply did not have the resources for a full-scale military response. Large parts of the military, moreover, were committed to protecting the border with Pakistan.

Led by Intelligence Bureau chief BN Mullick, India's security establishment crafted a response: the so-called Forward Policy. The army would set up small outposts to assert India's claims. Even though the army was in no position to sustain these small deployments, Mullick and the army leadership"in the face of plenty of in-house scepticism"were confident China would not risk war to evict them.

In the summer of 1962, a PLA patrol through the Galwan valley discovered the Indian Army had beaten them to it: some 30 troops of the 1st Battalion of the 8 Gurkha Regiment had already set up a Forward Post. Even as a diplomatic protest note made its way to New Delhi, some 350 PLA troops surrounded the post on 10 June, closing into just 15 metres from its periphery two days later. Galwan was cut off.

Now, a strange contest began. PLA troops set up loudspeakers, calling on the Gurkhas to pull back, proclaiming China's peaceful intent, and arguing that the troops, being Nepali nationals, ought not to involve themselves in this war.

Like Mao Zedong in 1962, President Xi Jinping"his legitimacy increasingly in question as China's economy slows"likely sees border crisis as a political tool. For the most part, they are low-risk, high-yield opportunities to profit from nationalism: few countries, after all, are likely to see a gain in escalating a crisis with China.

The evidence suggests Prime Minister Narendra Modi"whose government has run the lowest military budgets, as a percentage of GDP, since the 1962 war"understands this. The prime minister has shown India won't concede territory but has also avoided allowing the periodic crisis on India's eastern borders to escalate.