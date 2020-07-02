Xavier School of Management Delhi-NCR Campus Gets AICTE Approval

The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) has got the approval of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to begin classes at its Delhi-NCR campus. As many as 120 students in two batches can get admitted to the XLRI for the courses of post-graduate programmes.

The admissions in Human Resource Management (PGDM HRM) and Business Management (PGDM BM) will start for the session 2020-22. The new campus is well connected with Delhi, Rewari and Gurugram, and the foundation of the campus was laid on January 16, 2017.

Fr P Christie SJ, Director of XLRI announced the beginning of the admission process for the Xaverian institute at Jhajjar district in Delhi-NCR.

“We are glad to announce that XLRI’s Delhi-NCR campus is all set to start with 120 students for the Business Management program for 2020-22 academic session with the AICTE approval," he said.

The institute had conducted the Xaviers Aptitude Test (XAT) before, the results for which were declared in January this year. The national-level test was conducted for students seeking admission in the post graduate management programmes at Xavier School of Management campuses across the country. Candidates who had passed the written test were called for interview and group discussion (GD) rounds.

A total of 590 students were offered admission in the Delhi and Jamshedpur campuses of XLRI.