XAT 2021 Results Declared, Here’s the Link to Check Your Scores

XAT 2021 Result: Xavier Institute of Management (XLRI) has declared the results of Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2021. Candidates who appeared for the paper can check their result on XAT’s official website – https://xatonline.in

XAT is a national level online test conducted by Xavier Institute of Management. This year, it was conducted on 3 January in various cities across India. The XAT score is used by more than 160 institutes for admission in their management courses.

How to Check XAT 2021 Result

Visit the official website of XAT – https://xatonline.in

Click on the link ‘XAT Score Card’ on the home page

Login using your XAT ID and Date of Birth

Your XAT 2021 result will appear on screen

Download/print it for future use.

According to a report by NDTV, “This year's entrance exam was aced by Animie Singh, who scored 99.99 followed by Farzan Shaikh, scoring 99.46 and Ravi Prinshu scoring 99.85.”

Candidates will be shortlisted for the next round on the basis of the cut off decided. List of shortlisted candidates will be declared soon.

Direct link to check XAT 2021 result.

Direct link to check XAT 2021 result.