Xabi Alonso to play last game of his career today

Bayern Munich midfielder Xabi Alonso is all set to play his last game of his career today, as he previously announced his intention to retire from professional football at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old is set to play his final game on Saturday when Bayern Munchen take on SC Freiburg in their last fixture of Bundesliga 2016-17. Till now, Xabi has 68 league appearances for Bayern in which he also scored 5 goals.

The former Liverpool and Real Madrid midfielder Alonso enjoyed a career filled with trophies at the highest level, which include two European Championships and a World Cup triumph with Spain, and he is delighted to be able to retire at the top level. Also Check: Argentina’s squad to face Brazil and Singapore announced

“I want to be remembered as a pure football player,” Alonso told Marca. “I believe the most important thing has been the game and not all that surrounds it with the media noise, I have always aimed to play pure football.

“What I liked was to live the atmosphere of football, in different countries, I have great respect for the sport, the rivals, my teammates, the overall game.”Being able to retire while still at the top level is something that has been in my mind for a long time,” the former Liverpool midfielder added.

“I always respected and greatly admired those who did that and always thought, ‘I wish I could do it that way!’”

Also, Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard and current manager of Manchester City Pep Guardiola, paid tribute to Xabi ahead of the last game of his career.

While Gerrard recorded a heartfelt message for his former Liverpool team-mate, joking he was ‘very jealous’ of his World Cup winners’ medal, Guardiola said posted a video on Twitter and predicted that Alonso would soon move into coaching.

Meanwhile, today’s game will also be retiring Bayern captain Philipp Lahm’s final game for the club.