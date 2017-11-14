WWE Tour of India: Jinder Mahal Ready to Battle Triple H in New Delhi

WWE is holding two shows in India on Dec. 8 and 9 in its first trip to the country since January 2016.

New Delhi: WWE has confirmed that Jinder Mahal will fight Triple H in the main event of December 9 show at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, India. Originally, Mahal was scheduled to defend his championship at the WWE India Card this December, however, the Indian wrestler lost his title to AJ Styles and will now face Triple H, who had challenged ‘The Modern Day Maharaja’ to a match, which he accepted.

“To meet the requests of WWE fans in India, and deliver the biggest main event in the country’s history, WWE is combining two nights of family-friendly action into a one-night-only, exclusive Supershow,” said WWE in a press statement.

Also, Triple H, who visited India last month, said that he will come back to the country if Mahal will face him. Meanwhile, the Indian called it an ‘honour’ to be in the ring with one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE and also termed it as the biggest match in Indian History.

Mahal termed it as the biggest match in Indian History and accepted the challenge.





Mahal, whose six-month reign as WWE champion came to an end on the Nov. 7 episode of SmackDown Live, when he was defeated by A.J. Styles in the main event, warned Triple H and claimed that he will be unstoppable when he has the support of his own people in India, hence The Game’s return to the ring could be ruined.

WWE is holding two shows in India on Dec. 8 and 9 in its first trip to the country since January 2016 and the matches lineup is as follow:

-Jinder Mahal vs Triple H

-The Shield: Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. Samoa Joe and RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus

-Braun Strowman vs. Kane

-Finn Bálor vs Bray Wyatt

-RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss vs. Sasha Banks

-Jason Jordan vs Elias

-WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore vs. Kalisto

-Apollo Crews and Titus O’Neil vs Gallows and Anderson

-Jeet Rama and Kishan Rafter vs The Miztourage