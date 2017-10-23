WWE TLC 2017 Results and Highlights: Kurt Angle Returns to Action, Finn Balor Defeats AJ Styles

New Delhi: 2017 edition of WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs (TLC) saw former champion Kurt Angle return to action after a gap of 11 years. Angle teamed up with Shield members Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose.

Meet Happy Humphrey, the heaviest WWE superstar of all time More

The WWE’s pay-per-view event took place in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Apart from Kurt Angle’s return, AJ Styles’ match against Finn Balor was one of the main attractions of the WWE TLC.

The WWE RAW general manager was added as the “honorary member of The Shield” for the 5-on-3 Handicap Tables, Ladders & Chairs match after Roman Reigns was declared unfit. The trio was up against The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Kane.





Here’s a Look at complete WWE TLC 2017 Results

# Sasha Banks def. Alicia Fox (Kickoff Match).

# Asuka defeated Emma.

# Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss def. Mickie James.

# Cedric Alexander & Rich Swann defeated Gentleman Jack Gallagher & The Brian Kendrick.

# Enzo Amore defeated Kalisto to become the new WWE Cruiserweight Champion.

# Kurt Angle & Raw Tag Team Champions Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeated Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Cesaro, Sheamus, Braun Strowman & Kane (3-on-5 Handicap Tables, Ladders and Chairs Match).

# “The Demon” Finn Balor defeated AJ Styles