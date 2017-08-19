WWE SummerSlam 2017 schedule: Matches, where to watch, date, time, predictions

The most spectacular event of the summer in the WWE is back. SummerSlam 2017 brings together the superstars from Monday Night Raw and the SmackDown Live brand yet again. Lots of spectacular matches are lined up for this time around as well.

All possible championship belts in the WWE main roster at the moment is set to be on the line, in the pay-per-view event.

SummerSlam 2017 is the 30th event of the WWE SummerSlam chronology. Therefore, expect surprises and shocks in this milestone edition of the event.

A total of 13 matches, including three preliminary fights, are up for grabs. From Brock Lesnar to Roman Reigns and from John Cena to Shinsuke Nakamura, some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling are involved in matches at SummerSlam 2017.

Full list of matches lined up

Match Championship Prediction The New Day (C) vs The Usos SmackDown Tag Team Championship Successful defense Akira Tozawa (C) vs Neville Cruiserweight Championship Neville to win The Hardy Boyz, Jason Jordan vs The Miztourage Six-man tag team match The Hardys to win Alexa Bliss (C) vs Sasha Banks Raw Women's Championship Sasha to win Big Show vs Big Cass Singles match Big Cass to win Randy Orton vs Rusev Singles match Rusev to win Cesaro, Sheamus (C) vs Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose Raw Tag Team Championship Rollins, Ambrose to win Jinder Mahal (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Championship Nakamura to win Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt Singles match Balor to win Naomi (C) vs Natalya SmackDown Women's Championship Naomi to defend John Cena vs Baron Corbin Singles match Cena to win AJ Styles (C) vs Kevin Owens United States Championship AJ styles to defend Brock Lesnar (C) vs Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman vs Samoa Joe Universal Championship Strowman to win; Lesnar quits WWE

Schedule

Date: August 20

Time: 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST - Monday, 1 am BST - Monday)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

TV guide - Sony Ten Network (India), Sky Box Office (UK), pay-per-view (USA, Canada)

