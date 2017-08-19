    WWE SummerSlam 2017 schedule: Matches, where to watch, date, time, predictions

    Sayantan Maitra

    The most spectacular event of the summer in the WWE is back. SummerSlam 2017 brings together the superstars from Monday Night Raw and the SmackDown Live brand yet again. Lots of spectacular matches are lined up for this time around as well.

    All possible championship belts in the WWE main roster at the moment is set to be on the line, in the pay-per-view event.

    More from IBTimes India: Bareilly Ki Barfi day 1 box office collection: Ayushmann-Rajkummar-Kriti starrer gets poor opening

    SummerSlam 2017 is the 30th event of the WWE SummerSlam chronology. Therefore, expect surprises and shocks in this milestone edition of the event.

    A total of 13 matches, including three preliminary fights, are up for grabs. From Brock Lesnar to Roman Reigns and from John Cena to Shinsuke Nakamura, some of the biggest names in the history of pro wrestling are involved in matches at SummerSlam 2017.

    naomi, wwe

    More from IBTimes India: From HBO's ransomware attack to Aadhaar security, risks and solutions every netizen must know: Interview

    Full list of matches lined up

    Match Championship Prediction
    The New Day (C) vs The Usos SmackDown Tag Team Championship Successful defense
    Akira Tozawa (C) vs Neville Cruiserweight Championship Neville to win
    The Hardy Boyz, Jason Jordan vs The Miztourage Six-man tag team match The Hardys to win
    Alexa Bliss (C) vs Sasha Banks Raw Women's Championship Sasha to win
    Big Show vs Big Cass Singles match Big Cass to win
    Randy Orton vs Rusev Singles match Rusev to win
    Cesaro, Sheamus (C) vs Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose Raw Tag Team Championship Rollins, Ambrose to win
    Jinder Mahal (C) vs Shinsuke Nakamura WWE Championship Nakamura to win
    Finn Balor vs Bray Wyatt Singles match Balor to win
    Naomi (C) vs Natalya SmackDown Women's Championship  Naomi to defend
    John Cena vs Baron Corbin Singles match Cena to win
    AJ Styles (C) vs Kevin Owens United States Championship AJ styles to defend
    Brock Lesnar (C) vs Roman Reigns vs Braun Strowman vs Samoa Joe Universal Championship Strowman to win; Lesnar quits WWE

    Schedule

    • Date: August 20
    • Time: 8 pm EST (5:30 am IST - Monday, 1 am BST - Monday)
    • Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

     TV guide - Sony Ten Network (India), Sky Box Office (UK), pay-per-view (USA, Canada)

    Related Articles