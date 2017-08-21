WWE Summerslam 2017 complete results: Jinder Mahal unbeatable, Lesnar survives brutal assault

The pay-per-view WWE event, SummerSlam 2017, lived up to its hype at the Barclays Center, New York on Sunday, August 20. Top stars, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena and AJ Styles walked away with victories, but only after quite a lot of drama.

India's Jinder Mahal also defended his WWE Championship title for the third time after defeating Japanese sensation Shinsuke Nakamura. Here is a complete analysis of what had happened at the marquee PPV event.

WWE Championships: JInder Mahal defeated Shinsuke Nakamura

The Japanese star was on the offensive right from the word go and was dominating the fight even as Mahal tried to get back into the match. However, once the Singh Brothers -- Sunil and Samir -- started distracting Nakamura, Mahal was able to regain composure.

Nakamura had to deal with both Mahal and the Singh Brothers, which he found difficult. The Indian star finally hit The Khallas on Nakamura to retain his world title.

WWE Universal title (Fatal-4-Way): Brock Lesnar defeated Braun Stowman, Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe

The Fatal-4-Way match was the most brutal fight on Sunday as Lesnar had to be taken away on a stretcher after he was on the receiving end of Strowman madness.

Notably, it was Lesnar who began the match on a high, flooring Joe and Reigns, but he had no answers to Strowman attack.

Strowman then dominated the match by toying with Joe and Reigns.

Once Lesnar returned to the ring, he was unstoppable, hitting all the other three with equal vigour. He finished off Reigns with an F-5 to retain the title.

United States Championship: AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens

This one was another blockbuster fight as Styles and Owens did not even wait for the match to officially start and started trading blows.

There was nothing to separate the two as both kept punishing each other, getting referee Shane McMahon in trouble at times.

Owens nearly won, but Styles made sure he kept his foot on the rope during the three-count. Styles then hit back with a Phenomenal Forearm on a distracted Owens to retain the US title.

Randy Orton vs Rusev

Randy Orton was beaten to pulp by Rusev, who started attacking immediately after the bell. However, the 13-time world champion hit back with an RKO to finish off the match within minutes.

John Cena vs Baron Corbin

Cena had all the attention in this clash, but it was Corbin who made sure he dominated the fight for the most part of it.

However, Cena's Attitude Adjustment did the trick for him at the end.

