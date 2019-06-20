WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman sends legal notice to Ranveer Singh

During the latest India-Pakistan cricket match that took place on Sunday, Ranveer managed to steal the limelight with his high voltage energy in the commentary box and later with his Instagram posts where he shared pictures with some of the popular cricket legends and current team members. In a post where the actor can be seen sharing a selfie with Hardik Pandya, the caption read, "Eat, Sleep, Dominate, Repeat". Reacting to the caption, Lesnar's advocate retweeted the picture and wrote, "@RanveerOfficial ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????" However, the twist in the story is that Ranveer did not exactly use Heyman catchphrase. In fact, the advocate himself pointed out in the same tweet that his catchline is "It's EAT SLEEP CONQUER Repeat", which he has the copyright for. While the celebrity advocate has been constantly tweeting about the incident, the Bollywood actor is yet to give an official statement.