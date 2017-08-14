WWE Network to stream SummerSlam live in Hindi

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Network will stream SummerSlam, a professional wrestling pay-per-view (PPV) event, live in Hindi for the first time on August 21 from the Barclays Centre in Brooklyn, New York.

Shezi Sardar and Obaid Kadwani will call the action live from ringside, according to an official statement.

"As we continue to place an emphasis on international growth, offering a customised version of SummerSlam to our fans in India was a priority," said Michelle Wilson, WWE Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer.

"This is another step in our ongoing strategy to create localized WWE Network content for our fans around the world," he added.

SummerSlam will feature WWE's biggest Superstars including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Jinder Mahal, Naomi, Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, A.J. Styles, Randy Orton, Natalya, Bayley, Samoa Joe, The Usos, The New Day and more.

