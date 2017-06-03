WWE Extreme Rules 2017: TV schedule, full fight card, predictions, results

Getty

WWE goes extreme this Sunday, June 4, as some of the top superstars from Monday Night Raw take it to the centrestage. No big title match as such is on the line, but nevertheless, we could expect something really big happening from the pay-per-view event in Baltimore, Maryland.

Two of the cutest pro wrestlers in the WWE women's division at the moment, Alexa Bliss, the current Raw women's champion, takes on Bayley in an extreme match, which is termed as a Kendo Stick-on-a-Pole match.

It means that the kendo stick will be hing above the top rope in one of the ringside corners and whoever gets hold of it, does receive the upper hand in the match. The winner, nevertheless, gets decided via a submission or pinfall.

In the other of the notable matches, the Hardy Boyz (Matt and Jeff Hardy), currently the Raw Tag Team Champions, go into the title defence against the team of Cesaro and Sheamus.

The match is scheduled to take place inside the Steel Cage, so expect a lot of action with four of the most athletic competitors in pro wrestling, fighting it out.

The main event of course features a no-disqualification fatal 5 way match among the top WWE superstars from the Raw brand, with the winner competing against Brock Lesnar in a forthcoming PPV event.

WWE Extreme Rules 2017: Full list of matches

MATCHES CHAMPIONSHIPS PREDICTIONS Roman Reigns vs Seth Rollins vs Bray Wyatt vs Samoa Joe vs Finn Balor Fatal 5 Way extreme rules match Finn Balor to win The Hardy Boyz (C) vs Cesaro and Sheamus Raw Tag Team Championship (Steel Cage) The Hardyz to win Dean Ambrose (C) vs The Miz Intercontinental Championship Ambrose to win Neville (C) vs Austin Aries Cruiserweight Championship (Submission match) Aries to win Rich Swann, Sasha Banks vs Noam Dar, Alicia Fox Mixed Tag Team match Sasha, Swann to win Alexa Bliss (C) vs Bayley Raw Women's Championship (Kendo Stick on a pole match) Alexa to win

