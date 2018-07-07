WTO is important as it set rules and regulations for global trade: Suresh Prabhu
of Commerce and Industry, Suresh Prabhu attended interactive session organised by Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) to discuss on foreign trade policy in Kolkata. While addressing the gathering, he said that World Trade Organisation (WTO) is important for global trade as it sets certain rules and regulation that helps in running the global trade smoothly. He also said that India is trying to keep WTO alive and stronger.