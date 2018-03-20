WTO Director General to discuss trade environment during India visit

Director General of the World Trade Organization, Roberto Azevedo, expressed joy on his ongoing visit to India. Azevedo informed that he will be meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will also participate in an informal ministerial meeting to discuss about issues like trade environment. "I am very happy to be here. I will continue my program here in Delhi with a conversation with PM and meeting with some ministers. We will also have an informal ministerial meeting to have open conversation about many issues," said Roberto Azevedo.