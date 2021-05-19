Yahoo Mail:

Sign up for Yahoo Mail today and get 1000GB of free email storage.

WTC Final News: Team India waits for 'Playing Conditions', ICC to update teams shortly

Kushan Sarkar
·4-min read

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) What happens if next month's World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand ends in a draw? Or a tie? Or worse, a washout? The Indian cricket team is eagerly awaiting a response to this and other questions concerning the 'Playing Conditions' for the marquee clash in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to release the 'Playing Conditions' in the 'coming days'.

'Since this is not another bilateral series Test match, we need to know about the playing conditions. There are three basic pointers that we need to know,' a senior BCCI official privy to the Indian team's requirements told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

'What happens in case of a draw, tie or an eventual wash-out without at least one innings of both teams not being completed,' he added.

'The ICC will be publishing the Playing Conditions in coming days. We can't put a date but I believe they will send it soon.' Indian team will do quarantine in Southampton during Eng v NZ Test ========================================== The Indian team, after reaching London, early next month is expected to leave immediately for Southampton where it will be in quarantine during the England versus New Zealand Test match at the Ageas Bowl.

'Yes, India will be in Southampton only when New Zealand and England play the first of their two Tests. We expect ICC to give an idea of the duration of hard or soft quarantine in the next few days.

'Since it's an ICC event, the final notification needs to come from them,' the source said.

The Indian team is hoping to train during its soft quarantine but negotiations are still on with regards to duration of quarantine.

Mumbai-based players will join local bio-bubble on May 2 =================================== While the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, bowling coach Bharat Arun on Wednesday arrived in Mumbai on a charter flight from Chennai, Mohammed Siraj, men's team fielding coach R Sridhar, women's Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj will all be boarding from Hyderabad.

However, all those living in Mumbai, Pune and adjoining areas can join the team bubble on May 24 like men's team skipper Virat Kohli, his respective red and white ball deputies Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma, and women's team batter Jemimah Rodrigues.

Even KL Rahul, who is recovering from an appendicitis operation is in Mumbai and expected to join the bubble on May 24.

BCCI has deployed three charter flights -- from Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai -- for both male and female cricketers. All those who are not in these three metro cities are supposed to take a private car and reach the destinations for their respective flights.

A few who wanted to fly commercial with their negative reports have been allowed.

'Also the rule for boarding a charter flight is that even the driver of the private car needs to quarantine three days before the journey and have a negative RT-PCR report.

'There was no reason for this clarification but when former players, who have played at the highest level, amplify rumours on social media, you are left with no choice,' a senior official said.

'Each and every member of the men's and women's team are aware of travel details,' he added.

All players, irrespective of whether they are entering on Wednesday or next Monday, are expected to carry three RT-PCR negative results and there will be three more tests on alternate days.

Before boarding the flight to London, every male and female member needs to carry six RT-PCR negative results.

'The BCCI has employed a central agency that is taking care of the RT-PCR tests for both men's and women's teams. Most players in big cities have had para medics visiting their respective homes to carry out the test.

'For those living in slightly remote areas, where our designated agency doesn't have a branch, the BCCI has asked the players (male and female) to get their tests done with cost to be reimbursed immediately,' another senior official said.

Prasidh Krishna and Wriddhiman Saha have option of joining by May 24 ========================================== Stand by pacer Prasidh Krishna and team's reserve wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha have both recovered from COVID-19 but the BCCI will allow them to spend some time at home and get rid of the weakness that is associated with the infection.

'Both Prasidh and Saha are allowed to join a bit late as they are recovering from COVID-19,' a Board official said.

India 'A' keeper Kona Bharat has been added as a cover if Saha isn't fully fit. The Andhra keeper has been a third choice in red ball cricket for quite some time now.

There was speculation that one national selector was pushing for Punjab middle-order batsman Mandeep Singh as a stand-by in case Prasidh doesn't get fit in time.

Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav's name was also doing the rounds but there was no confirmation from BCCI about such a move, which cannot even be called a like-for-like replacement. PTI KHS PDS PDS

Latest stories

  • Rahul Gandhi in 'Fifty Shades of Grey'? Viral Pic Has Desis Convinced Congressman Has a 'Girlfriend'

    A viral photo floating about on the microblogging site Twitter 'features' Rahul Gandhi alongside Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson in an intimate moment.

  • Radhe review – Salman Khan blockbuster is a cheap dash through the fight tropes

    Why use the door, Salman? Bollywood megastar goes back to basics, pummelling everything in sight including narrative cohesion Indomitable ... Salman Khan in Radhe. Photograph: Zee Studios What was originally scheduled as India’s big Eid blockbuster for May 2020 is opening a year later in cinemas everywhere but India itself, where it came out on streaming platforms last weekend. In his guise as producer-megastar, musclebound Salman Khan has dispatched his minions to hollow out the taut narrative chicanery of 2017’s Korean thriller The Outlaws and reconfigure its carcass into the kind of flattering vehicle only a powerful Bollywood leading man can command. Despite some early welcome flickers of the kind of self-awareness that’s crept into Khan’s projects over the past half-decade, the result is very much back-to-basics. The more knowing nonsense only serves to make the eventual slump into third-rate pummelling more dispiriting. Most of that nonsense, which prompts fitful back-row giggles, concerns Khan’s indomitable hero cop Radhe. “He has his own methods of working,” insists one of the Mumbai police chiefs recruiting him to protect the city’s youth from straggle-haired druglord Randeep Hooda. These include: never entering via the door when he can leap face-first through a glass window, manifesting in multiple locations simultaneously so as to better box his quarries’ ears, and – less amusingly – casually torturing suspects. A chance encounter with poster-girl Diya (Disha Patani) encourages our man to try male modelling; this love interest, naturally, turns out to be the sister of Radhe’s ever more exasperated CO (Jackie Shroff). Don’t ask about the 35-year age gap between these siblings; no one behind the camera clearly bothered. While a jocular, self-mocking Khan is still preferable to the puppy-eyed sentimentalist who made 2017’s Tubelight and 2019’s Bharat such ordeals, there’s an awful lot of self to mock here, and not nearly enough craft to counterbalance that ego. Hired to glam up an expensive-looking nightclub number, guest star Jacqueline Fernandez gets elbowed out of sight once Radhe storms the stage to prat around. Quality control gets shoved off soon after. One bathroom punch-up is shot on such cheap, smeary digital it resembles rehearsal footage. Even the fun stuff is low-grade and limited, because our guy’s heroism is forever meant to be taken as sacrosanct. Director Prabhu Deva’s cursory dash through the not-so-grand finale suggests he clearly wanted it over; you may do, too. • Radhe is released in the UK on 17 May in cinemas.

  • Despite Allahabad HC Order, Century-Old Mosque Demolished in UP

    Following the demolition, the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, on Tuesday, condemned the “high-handed” act.

  • Congress Begins Damage Control As Punjab Crisis Worsens, Harish Rawat Speaks to Warring Factions

    The party high command is reportedly upset over the open mudslinging by some leaders which had precipitated a crisis ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

  • Meerut twins lose COVID-19 battle just days after their 24th birthday

    Meerut (Uttar Pradesh) [India] May 19 (ANI): As several people have lost their loved ones amid the second wave of coronavirus, a family in Meerut has lost twin sons post COVID-19 complications.

  • China-Nepal border row intensifies as border pillars go missing in Nepal's Daulkha district

    Kathmandu [Nepal], May 19 (ANI): Beijing has turned the heat alongside the borders of its neighbouring country Nepal with border pillars vanishing in the Daulkha district of the Himalayan nation. It appears to be yet another example of growing Chinese belligerence and a complete disregard to the international border by Beijing.

  • India’s Covid ‘martyrs’: Country loses 50 doctors to virus in a single day, says medical body

    A year after showers of flower petals on health workers, only 66% of them are fully vaccinated

  • COVID-19 Live Updates: Vaccination to be deferred by 3 months post recovery, jabs for all lactating women

    Single day spike of 2,67,334 COVID-19 infections, 4,529 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,54,96,330, death toll to  2,83,248.

  • Why I hope the treasonous ‘Congress toolkit’ is fake

    I hope the Modi government will get to the bottom of this and tell us which of India's enemies has created this. How can an Indian political party ever think of damaging India?

  • Cyclone Tauktae continues to show weakening trend, informs IMD

    New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): As Cyclone Tauktae continues to impact several states on the Western Coast including Gujarat, damaging structures, electricity lines, and uprooting trees, the India Meteorological Department on Tuesday informed that the cyclone is continuing to show a weakening trend.

  • ONGC: Measures to mitigate impact of cyclone Tauktae underway

    New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday said that "all possible measures in coordination with ODAG (Offshore Defence Advisory Group) and MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre)" are being taken to ensure the safety of personnel and vessels in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae.

  • New-generation Renault Duster likely to debut in India next year

    Renault is expected to launch the latest iteration of its Duster SUV in India sometime around next year. In the latest development, the automaker has filed the design patent for the next-generation Duster in the country. It is said to borrow design cues from the Dacia Duster and Bigster concept, and is likely to be offered with two engine choices. Here's our roundup.

  • 2 of Mamata’s Ministers in Hospital Shortly After Arrest

    The leaders had filed for bail that was challenged by the CBI and later stayed by the Calcutta High Court.

  • MP Woman Threatens to Commit Suicide if Husband Doesn't Get Black Fungus Injection

    A hospital official said the woman's 40-year-old husband had been administered Amphotericin-B injections but he would need more shots and this had left her disturbed.

  • India's future needs Narendra Modi's 'system' to be shaken out of sleep, says Rahul Gandhi

    The former Congress chief and his party have been criticising the government's vaccination policy, describing it as 'discriminatory'

  • Pakistan: Mob attacks police station in Islamabad to lynch man detained on blasphemy charges

    Islamabad [Pakistan], May 18 (ANI): Amid international condemnation of Pakistan's draconian blasphemy laws, a mob of villagers attacked a police station in Islamabad in an attempt to lynch a person detained on blasphemy charges.

  • Euro 2020: Belgium coach Roberto Martinez includes Axel Witsel in squad despite midfielder's lack of match fitness

    Belgium, the world's top-ranked side, have been drawn in Group B and will play Russia on 12 June, Denmark five days later and Finland on 21 June.

  • Israeli Military reports attempted attack on soldiers in Hebron, assailant neutralized

    Tel Aviv [Israel], May 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Tuesday that there was an attempted attack against Israeli servicemen in the West Bank city of Hebron, with the assailant subsequently neutralized.

  • TN to Vaccinate 70 % of 18-44 Age Group in First Phase

    The government says that it requires five crore vaccine doses to provide two vaccine shots to 2.5 crore people.

  • WB Governor seeks report from Commissioner of Police over agitation in front of Raj Bhavan

    Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 19 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday sought a report from Commissioner of Police, Kolkata over the agitation in front of the Raj Bhavan in the presence of the Calcutta Police despite the issuance of Section 144.