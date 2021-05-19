Yahoo Mail:

WTC Final News: Team India waits for 'Playing Conditions', ICC to update teams shortly

Kushan Sarkar
New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) What happens if next month's World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand ends in a draw? Or a tie? Or worse, a washout? The Indian cricket team is eagerly awaiting a response to this and other questions concerning the 'Playing Conditions' for the marquee clash in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to release the 'Playing Conditions' in the 'coming days'.

'Since this is not another bilateral series Test match, we need to know about the playing conditions. There are three basic pointers that we need to know,' a senior BCCI official privy to the Indian team's requirements told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

'What happens in case of a draw, tie or an eventual wash-out without at least one innings of both teams not being completed,' he added.

'The ICC will be publishing the Playing Conditions in coming days. We can't put a date but I believe they will send it soon.' Indian team will do quarantine in Southampton during Eng v NZ Test =========================================== The Indian team, after reaching London, early next month is expected to leave immediately for Southampton where it will be in quarantine during the England versus New Zealand Test match at the Ageas Bowl.

'Yes, India will be in Southampton only when New Zealand and England play the first of their two Tests. We expect ICC to give an idea of the duration of hard or soft quarantine in the next few days.

'Since it's an ICC event, the final notification needs to come from them,' the source said.

The Indian team is hoping to train during its soft quarantine but negotiations are still on with regards to duration of quarantine.

Mumbai-based players will join local bio-bubble on May 2 =================================== While the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Ravichandran Ashwin, bowling coach Bharat Arun on Wednesday arrived in Mumbai on a charter flight from Chennai, Mohammed Siraj, men's team fielding coach R Sridhar, women's Test and ODI captain Mithali Raj will all be boarding from Hyderabad.

However, all those living in Mumbai, Pune and adjoining areas can join the team bubble on May 24 like men's team skipper Virat Kohli, his respective red and white ball deputies Ajinkya Rahane and Rohit Sharma, and women's team batter Jemimah Rodrigues.

Even KL Rahul, who is recovering from an appendicitis operation is in Mumbai and expected to join the bubble on May 24.

BCCI has deployed three charter flights -- from Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai -- for both male and female cricketers. All those who are not in these three metro cities are supposed to take a private car and reach the destinations for their respective flights.

A few who wanted to fly commercial with their negative reports have been allowed.

'Also the rule for boarding a charter flight is that even the driver of the private car needs to quarantine three days before the journey and have a negative RT-PCR report.

'There was no reason for this clarification but when former players, who have played at the highest level, amplify rumours on social media, you are left with no choice,' a senior official said.

'Each and every member of the men's and women's team are aware of travel details,' he added.

All players, irrespective of whether they are entering on Wednesday or next Monday, are expected to carry three RT-PCR negative results and there will be three more tests on alternate days.

Before boarding the flight to London, every male and female member needs to carry six RT-PCR negative results.

'The BCCI has employed a central agency that is taking care of the RT-PCR tests for both men's and women's teams. Most players in big cities have had para medics visiting their respective homes to carry out the test.

'For those living in slightly remote areas, where our designated agency doesn't have a branch, the BCCI has asked the players (male and female) to get their tests done with cost to be reimbursed immediately,' another senior official said.

Prasidh Krishna and Wriddhiman Saha have option of joining by May 24 ============================================ Stand by pacer Prasidh Krishna and team's reserve wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha have both recovered from COVID-19 but the BCCI will allow them to spend some time at home and get rid of the weakness that is associated with the infection.

'Both Prasidh and Saha are allowed to join a bit late as they are recovering from COVID-19,' a Board official said.

There was speculation that one national selector was pushing for Punjab middle-order batsman Mandeep Singh as a stand-by in case Prasidh doesn't get fit in time.

Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav's name was also doing the rounds but there was no confirmation from BCCI about such a move, which cannot even be called a like-for-like replacement. PTI KHS PM PM

  • Rahul Gandhi in 'Fifty Shades of Grey'? Viral Pic Has Desis Convinced Congressman Has a 'Girlfriend'

    A viral photo floating about on the microblogging site Twitter 'features' Rahul Gandhi alongside Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson in an intimate moment.

  • COVID-19 Live Updates: Vaccination to be deferred by 3 months post recovery, jabs for all lactating women

    Single day spike of 2,67,334 COVID-19 infections, 4,529 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 2,54,96,330, death toll to  2,83,248.

  • Congress Begins Damage Control As Punjab Crisis Worsens, Harish Rawat Speaks to Warring Factions

    The party high command is reportedly upset over the open mudslinging by some leaders which had precipitated a crisis ahead of the Assembly polls next year.

  • Radhe review – Salman Khan blockbuster is a cheap dash through the fight tropes

    Why use the door, Salman? Bollywood megastar goes back to basics, pummelling everything in sight including narrative cohesion Indomitable ... Salman Khan in Radhe. Photograph: Zee Studios What was originally scheduled as India’s big Eid blockbuster for May 2020 is opening a year later in cinemas everywhere but India itself, where it came out on streaming platforms last weekend. In his guise as producer-megastar, musclebound Salman Khan has dispatched his minions to hollow out the taut narrative chicanery of 2017’s Korean thriller The Outlaws and reconfigure its carcass into the kind of flattering vehicle only a powerful Bollywood leading man can command. Despite some early welcome flickers of the kind of self-awareness that’s crept into Khan’s projects over the past half-decade, the result is very much back-to-basics. The more knowing nonsense only serves to make the eventual slump into third-rate pummelling more dispiriting. Most of that nonsense, which prompts fitful back-row giggles, concerns Khan’s indomitable hero cop Radhe. “He has his own methods of working,” insists one of the Mumbai police chiefs recruiting him to protect the city’s youth from straggle-haired druglord Randeep Hooda. These include: never entering via the door when he can leap face-first through a glass window, manifesting in multiple locations simultaneously so as to better box his quarries’ ears, and – less amusingly – casually torturing suspects. A chance encounter with poster-girl Diya (Disha Patani) encourages our man to try male modelling; this love interest, naturally, turns out to be the sister of Radhe’s ever more exasperated CO (Jackie Shroff). Don’t ask about the 35-year age gap between these siblings; no one behind the camera clearly bothered. While a jocular, self-mocking Khan is still preferable to the puppy-eyed sentimentalist who made 2017’s Tubelight and 2019’s Bharat such ordeals, there’s an awful lot of self to mock here, and not nearly enough craft to counterbalance that ego. Hired to glam up an expensive-looking nightclub number, guest star Jacqueline Fernandez gets elbowed out of sight once Radhe storms the stage to prat around. Quality control gets shoved off soon after. One bathroom punch-up is shot on such cheap, smeary digital it resembles rehearsal footage. Even the fun stuff is low-grade and limited, because our guy’s heroism is forever meant to be taken as sacrosanct. Director Prabhu Deva’s cursory dash through the not-so-grand finale suggests he clearly wanted it over; you may do, too. • Radhe is released in the UK on 17 May in cinemas.

  • Morphed Image Goes Viral as Israel Paying Tribute to Nurse Soumya

    We found that the image of the fighter plane was an old one, which was digitally edited to add the name to it.

  • PLA exercising in its depth areas opposite Ladakh, Indian forces watching closely

    New Delhi (India), May 18 (ANI) More than a year after the Chinese army displayed aggression on the northern front, the People's Liberation Army is carrying out an exercise in their depth areas near the Eastern Ladakh sector.

  • Another Cyclone is Threatening India, This Time in The Bay of Bengal

    Devi also noted that the sea surface temperature SST) is at 31 degrees above the Bay of Bengal, around 1-2 degrees Celsius above average, making oceanic and atmospheric conditions favourable for cyclone storm development.

  • Top Bihar Cardiologist Dies of Covid-19 at Hyderabad Hospital, CM Nitish Kumar, Ravi Shankar Prasad Condole Demise

    He had tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month and was admitted to a hospital here. He was taken to Hyderabad a few weeks later by an air ambulance.

  • PM Modi’s popularity slips due to COVID 2.0: cause for worry or a temporary blip?

    If PM Modi is able to achieve the twin objectives of vaccination and growth, then there could be no stopping him even in 2024.

  • Kiren Rijiju Walks Out of High-level Meeting for Tokyo Olympics Preparation

    Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and IOA president Narinder Batra had a frictional exchange during a meeting on India's preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

  • ONGC: Measures to mitigate impact of cyclone Tauktae underway

    New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Tuesday said that "all possible measures in coordination with ODAG (Offshore Defence Advisory Group) and MRCC (Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre)" are being taken to ensure the safety of personnel and vessels in the aftermath of cyclone Tauktae.

  • Indian Railways Reaches Major Milestone: Supplies Over 10,000 Tonnes Of Medical Oxygen to 13 States

    Railway Board Chairman Suneet Sharma said in a press briefing that the Indian railways Reached the milestone of carrying 10,000 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) on Monday (17 May) morning on 160 Oxygen Express. Oxygen Express delivered 10,300 tonnes of life-saving gas in more than 600 tankers to 13 states picking it up from places like Hapa and Mundra in the west and Rourkela, Durgapur, Jamshedpur and Angul in the east. Sharma said that the railways are carrying out their operation facing some challenges.

  • Pakistan police ‘ignored pleas for protection’ from UK woman murdered in Lahore

    It is thought that both suspects had wanted to marry Mayra Zulfiqar

  • 2 of Mamata’s Ministers in Hospital Shortly After Arrest

    The leaders had filed for bail that was challenged by the CBI and later stayed by the Calcutta High Court.

  • Hacks to Pass an Exam Without Studying (Feat. Kangana Ranaut)

    Every Kangana Ranaut video is a tutorial on how to pass an exam you haven’t prepared for.

  • Australians who can afford commercial flights from India face less strict Covid testing

    Those able to pay more than $10,000 one-way are subject to just one test, while two are required for government repatriation flights Several travellers on the first commercial flights out of India have reported through community Facebook groups that the Rapid Antigen test was not required to travel. Photograph: Stewart Gould/EPA Australians returning home from India on commercial flights – currently selling for more than $10,000 one-way – will not undergo the same strict pre-flight testing as those on government repatriation flights. As a fresh row erupts between the Coalition and Labor over the handling of government-supported flights out of India, Guardian Australia has confirmed that those able to afford commercial flights are allowed to leave the country with just one of the two Covid tests that are required for vulnerable Australians supported to return home. This is despite the prime minister, Scott Morrison, announcing last month that “passengers on all future flights will be required to have both a negative Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result and a negative Rapid Antigen test result prior to taking off.” Following the lifting of the travel ban from the virus-ravaged country on Saturday, the government has begun repatriation flights to assist the 9,000 Australian Indians stuck in the country who have registered with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade to come home. About 900 of these are deemed vulnerable and are being prioritised for return. On Saturday, 80 of 150 people booked on the first repatriation flight were able to board, after 40 people who tested positive pre-flight were barred from returning, along with about 30 of their close contacts. The 80 returnees are now in quarantine in the Howard Springs facility in the Northern Territory. The ABC subsequently revealed that at least three Australians who were blocked due to positive tests later tested negative, sparking criticism that passengers were being unfairly blocked from returning and raising doubt about the testing regime. Morrison said the government was working closely with Qantas on the “rigorous” testing regime, but indicated the process was being managed in a “difficult environment” by the airline, rather than the government. The lifting of the travel ban has also seen indirect commercial flights resume from India, with Qatar Airways currently selling one-way tickets from various ports in India to Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane and Perth, with an average ticket price of around $10,000 for a one-way fare. Several travellers on the first commercial flights out of the country have reported through community Facebook groups that the Rapid Antigen test was not required to travel, with passengers transiting in Doha before flying to Australia. The route via Doha was used by Australian cricketers to return home last month, sparking the controversial determination under the Biosecurity Act to criminalise travel to Australia of anyone who had been in India with the threat of five years in prison and hefty fines. In April, the prime minister, Scott Morrison, said that the double testing regime was needed to ensure the government could keep the lid on infection rates in the hotel quarantine system, which was stretched to its limits by the large number of positive infections arising from returned travellers from India. Travellers returning on commercial flights will be held in the state and territory hotel quarantine systems, whereas those returning on repatriation flights will stay at Howard Springs. The next government-facilitated flight is expected to arrive in Darwin on 23 May, bringing up a total of 40 such flights since March 2020. Following the testing debacle, the Labor leader, Anthony Albanese, accused Morrison of “passing off responsibility” to Qantas, and took aim at the government for failing to put in place an expanded federal quarantine system that would have capacity to manage Covid infections. “In this case, he’s handed over quarantine responsibility to the states even though, clearly, it, according to the constitution, is the federal government’s responsibility,” Albanese said. “He also, though, with regard to the people who’ve been stranded in India, is now blaming Qantas for the fact that people were offloaded from a flight they expected to get home on, but because of a false test are still stranded in India with all the risks of their health that it brings with it. “Scott Morrison needs to take responsibility for something.” The health minister, Greg Hunt, accused Albanese of wanting to bring Covid cases into Australia. “We’ve identified a large number of positive cases before people were allowed to leave for Australia, that’s precisely what we should be doing,” Hunt said. “What this process has done is it has prevented cases coming to Australia. If Mr Albanese wants to take a dangerous and irresponsible position and encourage the mass importation of positive Covid cases to Australia, he should be absolutely clear with the Australian people.” As pressure builds on the government to ease travel restrictions and enhance the country’s quarantine capacity, Morrison on Monday also expressed government support for a Victorian proposal for a 500-bed cabin-style facility north of Melbourne, and for a separate plan to use facilities in the NT that are currently housing US marines. However, he dismissed a plan for a privately-owned quarantine camp near Toowoomba, which would be owned by the Wagner family, saying the federal government had never received a proposal.

  • Author of toolkit to defame PM Modi, India is member of AICC research wing, alleges BJP

    New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): The controversy over Congress' alleged use of toolkit to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over handling of COVID-19 intensified on Wednesday as Bharatiya Janata Party revealed the identity of the alleged author of the document as a member of the Congress' research wing.

  • Discord in Punjab Cong: Navjot Sidhu Slams CM Over Sacrilege Case

    Sidhu alleged that his party colleagues were being threatened for speaking the truth.

  • Does Pilot Camp MLA’s Resignation Signal Brewing Crisis In Rajasthan?

    The resignation of Rajasthan MLA Hemaram Choudhary, who is known to be from former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot's camp, on Tuesday has come as a new headache for the Ashok Gehlot government with all eyes on Speaker CP Joshi to see if he shall accept it or not. In his letter, Choudhary, who represents Gudamalani, requested the Speaker to accept his resignation on Tuesday itself. Meanwhile, staunch Pilot loyalist and MLA Vishvendra Singh's son Anirudhh Singh, in a tweet, termed the development as a "start" in state politics.

  • First Batch Of DRDO-Developed Anti-COVID Drug '2-DG' Launched; Reduces Recovery Time, Oxygen Demand In Patients

    The drug has been developed by DRDO in collaboration with Dr Reddy's Labs.