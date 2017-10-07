WTA Rankings: Simona Halep Becomes New World Number One

Halep has won 15 WTA and six ITF titles. She is 26 and has been on the pro circuit for the last 11 years.

New Delhi: Simona Halep may have never won a Major but the Romanian tennis player has become the new world number one in women’s tennis. Halep had earlier come into prominence at Roland Garros in Paris for being a two-time finalist at the French Open in the years 2014 and 2017. Halep has won 15 WTA and six ITF titles. She is 26 and has been on the pro circuit for the last 11 years.

Halep climbed to the number one spot after thrashing Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets in the semi-finals of the China Open. Halep booked her place in the finals of the China Open after registering a comfortable 6-2, 6-4 win over Ostapenko in a one-sided last-four contest that lasted one hour and 15 minutes.

With the win, Halep, who went into the last-four clash on Beijing’s outdoor hard courts as world number two, has also taken an avenge of her French Open final defeat to Ostapenko.

Halep will now replace Spaniard Garbine Muguruza at the top of the women’s game when the official rankings are released on Monday. Halep will now cross swords with either France’s Caroline Garcia or Czech Republic’s Petra Kvitova in the summit showdown in Beijing. (With ANI inputs)