Singapore, Oct 25 (IANS) Danish tennis player Caroline Wozniacki on Wednesday advanced into the semi-finals at the BNP Paribas WTA Finals in Singapore after she defeated World No.1 Simona Halep of Romania in a Red Group match.

The 27-year-old World No.6 took one hour and three minutes to beat Halep 6-0, 6-2, reports Efe.

"I was thinking, what's happening? Am I really playing that well?," Wozniacki said after the match.

