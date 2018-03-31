Wrong side driving in Pune could 'kill your tyres'

In an initiative to promote road safety, tyre killers have been installed in Pune to stop wrong side driving. According to the makers, this is the first of its kind in India. The tyre killers have been installed in Amanora Park Town. Tyre killers are essentially a metal strip that acts as a speed breaker for the person driving on the right side. However, it has spikes on the opposite side, meaning if someone tries to drive or ride their vehicle from the wrong side, it will burst the tyre. The concept was inspired from the techniques used in other countries to control traffic violations. It was installed a month back and has been effectively working to control the traffic violations. The commuters appreciate the initiative, saying it would be great idea to install such tyre killers across India to control accident.