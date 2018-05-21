Wrong to instigate communities Shaina NC on Archbishop's letter to churches

The Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Delhi, Anil Couto, has issued a letter calling for the Catholics of India to start a campaign of fasting and prayers for a new government in upcoming general elections in 2019. Speaking on the matter, BJP's spokesperson told ANI, "It is wrong to try and instigate castes and communities. You can tell them to vote for right candidate or party but to suggest to vote for one party and not another and term yourself as secular vs pseudo-secular is unfortunate."