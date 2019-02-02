Take from me in writing, TMC's farewell from WB is definite: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over violence perpetrated by her party, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). He also took a jibe at violence perpetrated by TMC he said that neither did the violence perpetrated by Leftist worked here nor that of TMC's would work. He said, "I used to think that Didi who has herself suffered a lot during Left regime will not walk on the same path, but I was surprised that she adopted the same tactics. Mamata should understand that neither did the violence perpetrated by Leftist worked here nor that of TMC's would work. You can take this from me in writing 'Inka jaana tae hai'.