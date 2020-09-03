‘Will Write to CM To Reinstate Me in UP Medical Services’: Kafeel

While addressing a press conference from Jaipur on Thursday, 3 September, Dr Kafeel Khan said that he will ask the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to give him back his job in the state medical services.

"“As the high court has quashed the charges under the NSA lodged against me, I would write to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister to reinstate me in the medical service.”" - Dr. Kafeel Khan

He further stated that “If I am not allowed, I will hold medical camps in flood-affected areas of Assam as an activist,” reported news agency PTI.

Dr Khan who is currently staying in Jaipur said that he feels ‘safe’ in the Congress-run state, indirectly comparing it with Uttar Pradesh.

“There is a Congress government in Rajasthan. My family felt that we will be safe here. I wanted to spend some quality time with my family,” he said.

Dr Kafeel was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College in 2017, after more than 100 children died there, apparently due to the lack of oxygen cylinders at the government hospital.

“I was leading a simple life. I tried to expose the system as children died at BRD Medical College due to lack of oxygen. This did not go well with our chief minister and a false case was lodged, and I was sent to jail,” Khan told the reporters.

A departmental inquiry later cleared Khan of most of the charges.

Kafeel Khan was arrested on the night of 30 January with assistance from the Mumbai Police at the airport when he arrived in the city to attend anti-CAA protests.

Allahabad High Court on Tuesday, 1 September quashed Dr Kafeel’s detention under the National Security Act (NSA). Dr Kafeel Khan was lodged in Mathura jail for more than seven months.

(With inputs from PTI)

. Read more on India by The Quint.‘Will Write to CM To Reinstate Me in UP Medical Services’: KafeelIs PUBG Ban Response to ‘Security Concern’ or a Political Move? . Read more on India by The Quint.