Wriddhiman Saha likely to miss Afghanistan Test due to injury

Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha is likely to be ruled out of the one-off Test against Afghanistan due to a broken thumb. While playing against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 on May 25, he sustained injury which made him benched in the big final against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Saha has been advised to rest for 5-6 weeks to recover completely. His IPL team, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), has already informed the BCCI about the injury. In his absence, either Parthiv Patel or Dinesh Karthik may get the chance to keep wickets for India against Afghanistan.