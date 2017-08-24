Wrestlers continue to disapoint at World Wrestling Championships

Paris, Aug 24 (IANS) India continued to disappoint at the ongoing World Wrestling Championships with the women grapplers crashing out of their respective weight categories here on Thursday.

Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik (60 kg), Vinesh Phogat (48kg), Sheetal Tomar (53kg) and Navjot Kaur (69kg) took to the mat on the fourth day of the competition.

Sakshi lost 2-3 to Luisa Niemesch of Germany in the first round. She conceeded a 0-2 deficit right at the start asnd could not recover from there. Luisa lost lost her next bout 0-4 to Ragan Alison of the US which meant Sakshi will not be able to compete in the repechage rounds.

Vinesh started well with a 13-3 win over Livach Oksana of Ukraine. But she went down 0-4 to American grappler Anthony Victoria in the next round.

Sheetal enjoyed a spectacular start to her campaign, outclassing Lavers Jessica Mcbain of Australia in just two minutes and four seconds. But she also crashed following a 2-4 loss to Estera Dobre of Romania in the quarter-finals.

Navjot also started in superb fashion with a 9-0 win over Kim Bin of South Korea. But her campaign came to an end in the next round as she lost 5-10 to Mongolia's Ochirbat Nasanburmaa.

--IANS

ajb/vd