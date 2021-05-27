Wrestler Sushil Kumar claims innocence during police interrogation, to undergo psychological evaluation

Wrestler Sushil Kumar (File Pic)

By Ravi Jalhotra

New Delhi [India], May 27 (ANI): Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar, who is the prime accused in the murder of wrestler Sagar Dhankar and is presently being interrogated by the Delhi Police, has claimed during his questioning that he is innocent and was misguided by some people who suggested that he should hide after the brawl at Chhatarsal Stadium, said officers in Delhi Polices's Crime Branch on Thursday.

"During police interrogation, Sushil Kumar claimed that he is innocent and he was misguided by some people around him who had advised him to hide. The wrestler said, 'why will I commit murder. I can never think of committing murder. I don't support gangsters'," the officers said.

They also informed that Crime Branch is taking the help of a psychologist to unearth the conspiracy in the Sagar Dhankar murder case.

"Sushil is smart and he is mentally strong enough to manipulate the answers. This is why police need to take the help of a psychologist," they added.

According to Crime Branch officers, Sushil Kumar is afraid of facing psychological evaluation and is avoiding the questions framed by the psychological expert.

"He keeps changing his statement. We have questioned eight witnesses. After their testimonies, Sushil Pahalwan was cornered. Four of his associates have also been arrested and sent to four days of police custody. As a part of the investigation, Sushil Kumar will be confronted with these to ascertain the sequence of events and dig out as to what led to the incident," they added.

An incident of a brawl among wrestlers was reported on May 4 at Chhatarsal Stadium in which some wrestlers were injured and had to be admitted to a hospital and one of them, Dhankar, died during treatment.

On May 23, wrestler Sushil Kumar was arrested from the Mundka area in the national capital along with his associate Ajay Bakkarwala. (ANI)