Wrestler Sakshi to sing National Anthem in Haryana leg of PKL

Sonepat (Haryana), Sep 5 (IANS) Rio Olympic bronze medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik will sing the National Anthem on the inaugural day of the Haryana leg of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) at the Motilal Nehru School Of Sport here, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Indian freestyle wrestler along with Miss India Manushi Chillar will be a part of the PKL contest on the opening day on Friday to support their home team Haryana Steelers.

The matches are scheduled to take place from September 8 to 13.

The Haryana Steelers currently stand at third place with 28 points after playing eight matches. The home team will play their first match against the Patna Pirates.

--IANS

