Wrestler Rahul Aware Tests Positive for COVID-19

In a new setback to the Indian wrestling community, freestyle wrestler Rahul Aware who is known for competing in the 57kg category, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Rahul had reported for the ongoing senior men’s wrestling camp at SAI Sonepat on 4 September and undergone and RT-PCR, the result of which has come out positive, the Sports Authority of India said.

As per protocol, Aware has now been moved to a SAI hospital as a precautionary measure.

SAI have also clarified that Aware had not entered the national camp and had been in quarantine since his arrival. He has thus not come in contact with any other athlete or staff member.

Rahul Aware is not the first Indian wrestler to test COVID positive with three other male wrestlers coming out positive last week.

On 3 September, three senior wrestlers Deepak Punia(86Kg), Navin(65Kg), Krishan(125Kg) had also tested positive for COVID-19.

According to SAI protocol, these wrestlers too had been shifted to a SAI hospital with the district COVID nodal officer approving home quarantine for Deepak as he was declared stable and asymptomatic by the doctors.

The world championship silver medalist told IANS that he would leave for his home in Jhajjar, Haryana. Also, he said that his second report was yet to come but doctors advised that he could go home.

